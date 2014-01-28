muGz is more than your typical 25-year-old rapper. His ability as a storyteller to share his personal experiences, creating an emotional connection with his words and the listener, is what has powered his sudden and swift rise in the rap game. As a wordsmith and songwriter, muGz places a premium on words. ‘One life, One chance,’ etched in his forearm in black ink, is his most personal. In the here- today-gone-tomorrow era of rappers, muGz will long continue to bring that mentality to his music.