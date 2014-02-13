For those unfamiliar, John Hart is a Bay Area R&B singer, songwriter and producer who currently divides his time between Orlando, Florida and Los Angeles, California, perhaps best known for his hit single "Who Booty", which features IAMSU! Throughout his career, the former Outfit member has collaborated with the likes of French Montana, Kid Ink, E-40, Baby Bash, Drew Money and many more. The last we heard of John was the December 2013 single "I Can't Feel My Legs", which features YMCMB singer, songwriter, choreographer and video director Shanell on the assist. He's currently working on a new studio album. Stay tuned for updates on Hart's career, folks, and visit jonnhartmusic.com and / or jonnhartbeats.com for more details.