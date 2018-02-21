Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, J.I.D. name is based on his Grandmother’s name for his jittery behavior as a child.

It not hard to see how that nickname has translated into his music. J.I.D. delivery is erratic, jumping left and right, exploring as much of the beat as he can. Unlike some of his Atlanta competition, however, J.I.D. keeps his voice in a low register, rapping almost as though he was at church and couldn’t raise his voice, lest he disrespect the service.

He’s a hard worker too. After dropping out of university in order to focus on his music career, J.I.D. dropped an EP, two mixtapes, and three compilation albums. All before finally inking a deal with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. J.I.D. dropped his first studio album, The Never Story, in 2017, and we’re all waiting to see what he does next.