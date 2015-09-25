Artist Bio Follow

JD got his start as a battle rapper in Toronto. He began writing full songs and in 2005, he recorded his first singles “Take Me Home,” and “Ride Clean.” They both made it onto the airwaves on Flow 93.5 and 91.5 The Beat. He continued to build a buzz in Toronto and eventually, around 2010, joined the rap group Wise Guys, with Bishop Brigante, Ken Masters, Jonny Roxx, Young Tony (aka Hush) and Drake. He was briefly signed to Raekwon's Toronto-based imprint, H2O.