Brooklyn native and signee to Rich the Kid’s Rich Forever label, Jay Critch has little to prove in the rap game, despite not having dropped a cohesive project as of yet. Who needs a mixtape when you can reach 100,000 followers on Soundcloud just by dropping solo tracks? Of course it doesn’t hurt when you make the kind of music that Jay Critch does. He’s got a strong ear for production, and he can ride a beat better than the rest of them. So even on a song like “Fashion”, which is… about fashion, Jay comes through with a compelling flow that keeps your interest. Who knows when, if ever, Jay decides to bless us with a debut project, but rest assured we’ll be there when he does.

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images