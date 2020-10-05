Jacquees is an R&B singer from Decatur Georgia. Known as a sort of “unspoken king” of musical covers, Jacquees has released his takes on songs such as Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Persian Rugs,” while knocking out original hits too, including “Who’s” and “At The Club.” The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” has ruffled more than a few feathers in releasing his own iterations of other artists’ songs, however. His wildly popular “Boo’d Up” cover was taken down from streaming platforms in 2018 due to a copyright claim from Ella Mai’s label, after the apparently-miffed singer expressed her disdain for Jacquees having performed the cover on stage during Tory Lanez’s 2019 tour.

Controversy aside, Jacquees has attained great success off of his own music as well. The singer began independently releasing music when he was just 16 years old, dropping I Am Jacquees in 2010 and 19 in 2014. Fast-forward two years, and Jacquees’ 2016 breakout single, “B.E.D.” established the singer’s name and ultimately even went double platinum. In 2018, Jacquees released his 18-track debut studio album, 4275, followed one year later by his sophomore album, King of R&B, in November 2019. Having known he wanted to pursue music since high school, Jacquees was taken under the wing of acclaimed singer Chris Brown early on. The two have since formed a brotherly bond and even teased the release of a joint mixtape which has ultimately never come to fruition-- but nonetheless the two have teamed up for a handful of singles together, including “All My Life,” and “Put In Work.”