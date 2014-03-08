Back to Artists

DUBB

Real Name
Quincey White
Date of Birth
Apr. 21, 1987 - Age 36
Hometown
South Central Los Angeles, California
Label
indie
Social
News

Artist Bio

For those unfamiliar, DUBB is an emerging emcee out of Athens Park, South Central Los Angeles, California.

Since his beginnings with Geno Cap of the Hood Finezt collective, he's released more than a dozen mixtapes and been featured on more than a hundred others, having collaborated with the likes of Smoke DZA, Ab-Soul, Reek Da Villian, Iamsu!, Nipsey Hussle, Eric Bellinger, Skeme, Rayven Justice, Glasses Malone, Lamar Jay Yung Berg, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, Tyga, Troy Ave, Cali Swag District and many more throughout his storied career.

The last we heard of DUBB was his January 2014 mixtape Never Content, which was hosted by DJ Carisma. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - there's much more to come from South Central's mixtape king.

