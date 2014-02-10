For those unfamiliar, Ice Berg is an emerging emcee from Miami, Florida and a former member of the Dunk Ryders collective (formerly signed to Birdman's Cash Money Records). Throughout his career, Berg has released multiple mixtapes and collaborated with the likes of Rick Ross, Chris, 64 Chris, Ace Hood, Gold Rush, Trick Daddy, Trina, Gunplay, Shonie, Uncle Luke, Jimmy Dade, Mowett and more. The last we heard of Ice Berg was his January 2014 single "Smokin' 'Em Straight", which was produced by Rooq. Stay tuned for updates on his Team Billion Movement, y'all. He's been in negotiations with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group since 2011. (For more details, visit billionberg.com.)