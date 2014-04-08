Ibn Inglor is an emerging Chicagoan rap artist with a flair for the experimental. If you haven't heard his September 2013 project NEW WAVE, we strongly recommend doing so - it's available below.

Since stepping foot in the game, he's collaborated with Kris Henry (of Spaceghostpurrp's RVIDXR KLVN), Ameerah Floyd, G-Scott, Jean Deaux, Joel Quentez, True Story and more, as well as those mentioned below.

NEW WAVE 2 is slated to drop on April 13th, 2014, and will include features from Gallant, Nick Acquroff of Sons Et Al and Drea Smith of Pyyramids, with production from El Schmitty, E.N.O.N Jacobs, PGMW, Kelly Myers, Mhone Glor, Arran Sym, Danny Winter, Apex Martin and Elanexus.

Keep up with Ibn on Soundcloud and Twitter (@IbnInglor), and drop the comparisons to Yeezus - he's been paving his own lane for a minute now.