For those unaware, Hot Dollar is an emerging emcee born in Chicago, Illinois, raised in Hattisburg, Mississippi and based in Compton, California, perhaps best known for his hit single "Streetz On Lock". He currently divides his time between Hattisburg, Compton, Long Beach and Hollywood. Since being discovered and signed by Jermaine Dupri in 2007, he's released six mixtapes and collaborated with the likes of Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Hectic, Ditch and more. The last we heard of Hot Dollar was his October 2011 single "Where Is The Love At?". Although we haven't heard much else from him in a minute, stay tuned for updates on his career, folks.