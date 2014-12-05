For those unaware, Hones-T is an emcee, composer, audio engineer, football player and actor born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and raised in Miami, Florida. Since stepping foot in the game in 1998, he's worked with the likes of Ace Hood, Short Dawg, Young Noble, Jahlil Beats, K.E. On The Track, Kountdown, SDotFire, Sledgren, Kajmir Royale, Downtown Music, DJ iLL WiLL, DJ Rockstar, DJ Whiteowl and many more throughout his career. The last we heard of Hones-T was the November 2013 mixtape 2 The T, which featured Gudda Gudda and Emanny. Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks - there's surely more to come.