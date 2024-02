Emilio Rojas is a rapper from north of New York City. Despite his father leaving his family at age ten, Emilio credits his dad for his interest in music. In 2005, Emilio moved to NYC to focus on his music. He gained local popularity by rapping at open-mic nights across the city. He has dropped several mixtapes and his album titled L.I.F.E.dropped on June 30th, 2015.