Emeli Sandé is an emerging singer/songwriter Alford, Aberdeenshire, Scotland - if you're wondering what she's doing on HNHH, she was added in 2013 due to a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar titled "Next To Me", as well as a remix of her track "My Kind Of Love" which featured Ab-Soul. Since beginning her career in 2009, she's released a studio album, a live album and an EP, and collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, Labrinth, David Guetta, Professor Green, Tinie Tempah, James Arthur, Robert Glasper, Nas, Wretch 32, French Montana, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra, Devlin, Wiley, Naughty Boy and more. Stay tuned for any rap game updates on her career.