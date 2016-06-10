As a trumpeter and producer, Nico Segal AKA Donnie Trumpet is an evil genius of the millennial hustle. The 22-year-old Chicagoan plays bandleader to The Social Experiment, a genre-swerving super group that began as Chance The Rapper’s on-tour backup band. (Chance, one of Segal’s closest friends, is still the band’s lead vocalist.) Surf, The Social Experiment’s debut project, was released in 2015 to universal acclaim. As the first album available for free in the history of the iTunes Store, Surf was downloaded over 600,000 times in its first seven days of release. This independent and free approach is Donnie Trumpet’s modus operandi, one that is underpinned by his unique vision and exceptional musical prowess. As one of the founding members of Chicago’s SaveMoney Crew, Segal formed the band Kids These Day in 2009, a now-defunct indie band that boasted rising star Vic Mensa as their lead vocalist. Most recently, Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment produced nearly every song on Chance’s third mixtape Coloring Book.