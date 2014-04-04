For those unacquainted, the multitalented Dillon Cooper is an emerging emcee, guitarist, actor and freestyle roller born and raised in Crown Heights Brooklyn, New York City.

The last we heard of him was his June 2013 mixtape Cozmik, which is dedicated to his late friend Brian "Cozmik" Scott, a professional rollerblader who was gunned down without provocation outside a Brooklyn coffee shop in October 2009. It's available below and comes highly recommended.

Don't sleep on this young lord - he makes a point to stay RAD (Ridiculous And Driven) and is aiming for infinity and beyond. (Hit Dillon with beats at dilloncooperbeats@gmail.com, if you wish.)