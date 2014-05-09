For those unfamiliar, CRASHprez is an emerging poet/emcee who dabbles in Prote$tWave, Hip-Hop, Rap and Spoken Word and currently divides his time between Fort Washington, MD and Madison, WI.

'Prez also happens to be a student of journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, having received a scholarship from their First Wave Urban Arts program. This will undoubtedly contribute to the honing of his craft.

His influences and/or collaborators include Avionadramida, John Vietnam, *hitmayng, SIR E.U THE GREAT, Cal Rips, Loui J, rMell, Defcee, Elijah Colburn, Smiley Gatmouth, Lewis Elder, DKap, Phonetic ONE, ¡OYE!, ILLROY!, Stereotype, GrandeMarshall, Matt McGhee, Kendall Elijah and many more.

Catch CRASH on your local WiFi feed with a Sprite can and a God complex.

(For more information, hit up crashprez.com.)