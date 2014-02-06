Chubby Jag is an emcee and R&B vocalist born and raised in Los Angeles, California who divides his time between L.A., New York, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. Backed by production / video team P.W.I.D., he's released five official mixtapes to date, having collaborated with the likes of J.R. Writer, James Fauntleroy, Erick Sermon, Kanye West, Ricc Rude, 1500 or Nothing, Bink, Dame Taylor, THX and more. The last we heard of Chubby was his November 2013 single "Dumb Out", which featured Cassidy and Tone Da Boss on the assist (he's currently working on a collaborative mixtape with the former). Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.