For those unfamiliar, Choo Jackson is an emerging emcee/producer and former ID Labs employee born in Vero Beach, Florida and raised in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He currently drops bombs via Mac Miller's independent imprint REMember Music, as well as ForeverKool.

Jackson plans on dropping his debut album, Slightly Dark, later this year. Stay tuned for it, and hit up beerflavoredpizza.com for more information.