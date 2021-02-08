BRS Kash, straight out of Atlanta, Georgia, is a modern R&B star-in-the-making. He broke out with the somewhat-lewd anthem “Throat Baby (Go Baby).” The explicit southern record went viral on TikTok in the summer of 2020, earning over 500,000 streams and peaking at number 36 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The song’s success led to Kash signing with LVRN/Interscope Records, where he counts Summer Walker and 6lack among his labelmates. Passionate about his craft, BRS Kash is hellbent on proving himself as a versatile songwriter.

BRS Kash has a history of music in his bloodline, too, with his mother once also a rapper. BRS Kash seemingly began following his mother’s footsteps at the age of 12. He was heavily influenced by Southern legends like Juvenile and Big Boi when he was young, using their style as inspiration.

Despite the gangsta appeal that comes with Kash’s music, Kash has always vowed to stay away from the streets, after having seen the effects of that life first-hand, with his father's incarceration at age 6.

Since the rapid success of his debut single, Kash doubled back with a remix of "Throat Baby" featuring a couple of rap’s favorite stars, in DaBaby and City Girls. The Atlanta native also quickly dropped his debut album, Kash Only, on January 22 2021, with additional appearances from Mulatto and Toosii.