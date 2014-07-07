Amir Obe (Phreshy Duzit)

For those unfamiliar, Amir Obé is an emerging artist of the Neighborhood PHCK$ collective who divides his time between Detroit and Brooklyn. Formerly known as Phreshy Duzit, his goal in hip-hop is to "make a career out of it, have creative control and make sure everybody on the team establishes themselves".

The last we heard of Obé was his March 2014, NYLZ-produced single "Jay Z, Kanye, Esco", the first offering from his upcoming Detrooklyn mixtape. Stay tuned.

For more information, hit up phreshyduzit.com.