Asian Doll’s social media persona grew rapidly. Between her frequent social media beefs with some of rap’s favorite artists, including JT from the City Girls, and her Gangsta rap approach, she always manages to stay in the rap community headlines. Asian Doll was born in Dallas, Texas and raised in a project area called Park Row. During her youth, she not only dealt with poverty but an absent father, and she later joined a gang-- something which she discusses in her raps.

The Dallas native is heavily influenced by Nicki Minaj and has given the queen her flowers on many occasions. Due to the many other ‘Doll’ artists on the rise alongside her, early on in her career, she decided to change her name to Asian Da Brat to avoid being boxed into the “Doll” category. The name hasn't really stuck, and she is still referred to as Asian Doll.

Asian Doll made history as the first female artist to sign to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records. She has collaborated with Guwop himself, YBN Nahmir, Rich The Kid, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, Blueface, and more. The rapper has had several of her freestyles go viral on Twitter.

Asian Doll is perhaps best known for her relationship with the late King Von who she claims was her soulmate. The two were actually broken up at the time of King Von’s death. Asian Doll continues to mourn his loss and pay tribute to him on social media, at times, inciting controversy in the process.