For those unfamiliar, Al Ca$ino, AKA Allen Jay, is an emerging emcee / producer from Oakland, California (as well as the founder, owner and operator of his own independent imprint, PainKilla Records). Since stepping foot in the rap game, he's released five mixtapes - Money And Threesomes, Highheels And Laptops, Condoms And Swishers, Ya Girl Say I'm Dope and Me, Pac And Pimp C. The last we heard of him was the February 2014 single "Only For The Night", which featured Too $hort and Clyde Carson over production from Jared Gosselin. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he's just getting started.