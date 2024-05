A Billion Young are an emerging DJ/production duo and band from Chicago, Illinois, consisting of vocalist Kimberly Lauren, emcee Mike Doan and DJ/producers Snapotorious and Kun.

The last we heard of them was FRESCO, a late February 2014 single featuring Save Money affiliate Brian Fresco on the vocal assist. Stay tuned for updates on their movements, and hit up abillionyoung.com for more information.