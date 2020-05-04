One of the most unique rappers in the game right now, 645AR is destined to take over. Born Austin Alan Rochez in the South Bronx, the up-and-coming superstar has already earned the attention of many with his dynamic squeak-rap interpretation. Being compared to rappers like Playboi Carti and Pressa, 645AR has taken the baby voice to a new level, stretching his vocals as far up as they can possibly go and delivering cartoonish bangers like "4 DA TRAP" and "Yoga."

Proving to be a hit with younger hip-hop fans, much of 645AR's success was found on Tik Tok because of how strange and emotive his delivery truly is. His lyrics are almost incomprehensible but, somehow, he still speaks to the streets with harrowing tales.

Growing up in the Bronx and relocating to Atlanta, 645AR developed his signature style after experimenting with different deliveries when his music wasn't picking up. He's finally found something that worked and he's proving with each release that he's here to make a big splash.