Problem Is On His Player Vibes On "Don't Be Mad At Me"

Problem has been a staple in the West Coast scene for years now but he's expanding past the world of music and taking his creative vision to a new level. The Compton rapper unleashed his latest single, "Don't Be Mad At Me" over the weekend, alongside his new film, Compton Story. The rapper delivers some bonafide California pimp talk throughout the record as Problem talks his way out of issues with his lady over a bouncy West Coast beat.

The rapper's Compton Story film is exclusively streaming on TIDAL right now. Problem and TDE's Punch co-executive produced the film with Mike Epps serving as the narrator. Snoop Dogg, who Problem's worked with in the past, also makes a cameo in the film.

Check out Problem's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Come here, let me give you hug

I shouldn't have said what I said to the woman I love

Give me your hand, I ain't tryna be them n***s in club

Over 35, still lookin' for love