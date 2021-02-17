Problem & Wiz Khalifa Connect On "4 The Low"

If there's one thing that many rappers can agree on, it's the unifying herb that is cannabis. And now that legalization is underway in many states, Black entrepreneurs can finally bring their visions to life without the fear of unjust incarceration. Yet there remain many hurdles and double-standards that exist. In order to shine a light on some of the obstacles minorities still face in the cannabis industry, Problem has linked up with Wiz Khalifa for the new single "4 The Low."

While Problem and Wiz Khalifa's frustrations are warranted, it's evident that both remain optimistic that a positive change can come. Musically, the song's upbeat production sets an uplifting backdrop, while both Problem and Wiz spit bars about their own experiences monetizing -- and indulging in the recreational use of -- weed.

"This video was designed to shine a light on minority-owned cannabis companies,” Problem explains, in an official press release. “We have been imprisoned and shunned for the use and distribution of marijuana. It’s a slap in the face to watch these big brands come in and profit with the new legalization while our people are still locked up. It must change. With Wiz being a God in the cannabis world, I appreciate him taking this opportunity to show love to others in the space.”

Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Black market on the East side thÐµy boxed up and got rich

For that same thing they doin' now homiÐµs locked up and I'm pissed

In a whoop wham still boxed up while them white folks get rich

So I make sure that I buy something every time I make the money flip