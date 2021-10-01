Problem & Snoop Dogg Connect For "Dim My Light"

West Coast fan favorite Problem has come through with a brand new single, and he's made sure to enlist the legendary Snoop Dogg for the occasion. The new track "Dim My Light" features a beat that's sure to delight Los Angeles rappers across the board, a clean blend of bass and stabbing orchestral hit; in fact, it almost feels like producer Audio Anthem drew inspiration from some classic Dr. Dre.

In that sense, Snoop Dogg is no stranger to floating over instrumentals like this -- nor is Problem, who picks up where the Doggfather leaves off and whips up a few words of advice. "I wanna help, I really, really, really do," he declares. "I been watching for a while and hustling ain't really you / so brodie do yourself a favor, find yourself something to do."

Check out the new collab from Snoop and Problem now, and sound off if you'd be interested in a new album from the Compton emcee.

