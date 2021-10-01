mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Problem & Snoop Dogg Connect For "Dim My Light"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 12:03
Dim My Light
Problem Feat. Snoop Dogg

Problem and Snoop Dogg unite for the smooth new West Coast collab "Dim My Light."


West Coast fan favorite Problem has come through with a brand new single, and he's made sure to enlist the legendary Snoop Dogg for the occasion. The new track "Dim My Light" features a beat that's sure to delight Los Angeles rappers across the board, a clean blend of bass and stabbing orchestral hit; in fact, it almost feels like producer Audio Anthem drew inspiration from some classic Dr. Dre.

In that sense, Snoop Dogg is no stranger to floating over instrumentals like this -- nor is Problem, who picks up where the Doggfather leaves off and whips up a few words of advice. "I wanna help, I really, really, really do," he declares. "I been watching for a while and hustling ain't really you / so brodie do yourself a favor, find yourself something to do." 

Check out the new collab from Snoop and Problem now, and sound off if you'd be interested in a new album from the Compton emcee.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna help, I really, really, really do
I been watching for a while and hustling ain't really you 
So brodie do yourself a favor, find yourself something to do

Problem
