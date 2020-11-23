While lower division soccer isn't typically on our radar over here, there are certainly some incidents that are just too wild not to report on. One such incident took place on Saturday as Preston North End FC took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship. In the end, it was Preston North End that came away with a 1-0 victory, although it was their player Darnell Fisher who ultimately stole the show with some pretty bizarre during the second half.

In the clip below, Fisher can be seen trying to defend Sheffield player Callum Paterson on a corner kick. As they get close together, Fisher grabs Peterson's penis before doing so for a second time. Paterson eventually gets understandably angry and signals to the referee, who doesn't do anything as he simply didn't see the incident take place.

The FA is currently investigating this incident which doesn't exactly bode well for Fisher who was caught in 4K and posted to social media. With the video evidence being so striking, it's pretty clear that Fisher will most likely be punished although it still remains to be seen.

Needless to say, Fisher might want to think twice before pulling a stunt like that again.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images