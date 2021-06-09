Privaledge Releases His New EP "Underestimated"

Philadelphia rapper Privaledge was applying pressure all 2020. The rapper offered a plethora of new singles, leading up to the release of his latest album, Attitude Problem that dropped earlier this year. Attitude Problem was his first album since 2019's Reality, showing large strides in his growth between projects. Now, he's coming back just in time for the summer with a four-track project to keep the streets hot. This past weekend, he unveiled his latest project, Underestimated. The quick EP showcases his depths as a lyricist and keen ear for production.

Earlier this year, Privaledge teamed up with Benny The Butcher's Black Soprano Family member Rick Hyde for the single, "Major."

Peep the latest project from Privaledge below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the Philly rapper.