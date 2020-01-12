A mere man standing at 5'3 with the ability to play a total of twenty-seven instruments was able to transform himself into a deity throughout the course of his four-decade-long music career. Prince was a perfectionist who elevated others around him and only expected the best out of his counterparts and collaborators. At the tender age of just 57-years-old, Prince Rogers Nelson was pronounced dead at his Paisley Park estate in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since his passing, the music realm, award ceremonies, and even NBA sideline seats lack the violet aura that Prince radiated while he was in attendance.

Now, the Recording Academy is paying their respects to the god of vibrations with a star-studded tribute concert just two days after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The event entitled the "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince" concert will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The cast honoring the likes of Joey CoCo will be the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, Common, Usher, the Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Beck, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Juanes, Gary Clark Jr., and Susanna Hoffs.

Some of Prince's closest friends, family, and collaborators will be attendance honoring the 38-time Grammy-nominated and seven-time Grammy-winning phenom including, Shelia E. The Revolution Band, Morris Day And The Time, and more.

While "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince" will take place live later this month, the special tribute concert will air on CBS within the month of April. Tickets for the live event are currently available for purchase, here.