Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, shocked the world this past week when they announced that they would be taking a break from the royal family. Although their move is unprecedented, the couple is handling the backlash with class. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," announced the couple. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Though the world is speculating that the constant racist backlash that Meghan has received is what forced Harry to make the surprising move, the Prince's former military buddy reveals what he believes to be the reason behind the exit plan. As reported by TMZ, JJ Chalmers appeared on UK's The One Show Friday and said Harry's priorities are his wife and kid. "You look at the decision that he made, and I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that's the number one role," stated Chalmers. "Any husband wants to protect their wife, and any father wants to protect their children." Check out the clip below.