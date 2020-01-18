As reported by The New York Times, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be giving up their royal titles. The couple shook up the political and royal bedrock of the United Kingdom just over a week ago when they announced that they were stepping back from their royal duties. There has been racial tension surrounding the relationship since it began, and it's been reported that Meghan has not been treated like the royalty she now is amongst other members of the royal family. When the couple announced that they were stepping back from their duties, many UK residents were up in arms with the idea that Harry and Meghan would still receive benefits from taxpayer money. Queen Elizabeth II commanded senior members of the royal family to come to an agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple is known formally.

Although the Queen reportedly isn't thrilled with Harry's decision, the prince is wholeheartedly behind his wife and child, Archie. The arrangement states that the couple will stop using their royal titles, sacrifice state funding, and repay millions of dollars in taxpayer money used to refurbish their official residence in Windsor, under an agreement announced by Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Officials at the palace stated that the couple would spend the majority of their time in North America, with Canada anticipated to be their resting place. They will be allowed to earn money in the private sector, though officials said they had agreed that whatever work they sought would “uphold the values of Her Majesty.”