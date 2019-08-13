Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers will be playing on a new home court in the 2019-20 season, as the franchise celebrates their 50th anniversary with a retro-themed hardwood.

The newly unveiled court references the Blazers' first season back in 1970, as well as elements taken from each of the team's first five decades, including the team website and social media handle near the benches.

According to the press release, the Blazers repurposed last year's court by having it sanded and repainted for the 50th anniversary design, in an effort to maintain the team's sustainability efforts.

Per NBA.com:

"There are also some stark changes, most of which pertain to the colors utilized on the court. The hardwood is now one color, whereas the previous court had a lighter woodgrain within the three-point line and a darker grain everywhere else. They key is now off white rather than red, while the half circle at the top of the key is now red rather than wood. And the border around the court has been changed from red to black."

The court will make it's game debut in Portland's 2019 preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on October 8. The Blazers first home-opener of the 2019-20 regular season will also be against the Nuggets on October 23.