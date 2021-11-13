Portion Puts Blood, Sweat & Tears Into His New Project "I Am Nothing Without"

Back in September, Toronto's Portion was included on our "5 New Artists You Should Hear." By then, his single "WAVE" had been taking over the summer with spins at L.A. Lakers games and a glowing co-sign from Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-hosts, Wallo and Gillie The King.

His major-label debut following his deal with Warner Music Canada just hit streaming services on Friday titled, I Am Nothing Without. His star potential shines over the course of the 9-song tracklist with no features attached. Singles like the aforementioned "WAVE," "99 PRBLMS" and "TIES" are included on I Am Nothing Without.

"I am nothing without the experiences I’ve been through and this EP is music that everybody can relate to. Listeners can fill in the blank of what keeps them motivated and what makes them whole,” NF Portion said in a statement. “The music speaks for itself when you feel the pain through the storytelling of my lyrics and the championship feel of the production. I’m depicting the feeling of coming up from the bottom and what it means when pain turns to a win. I Am Nothing Without represents everything I’ve sacrificed.”

Peep his new project below.