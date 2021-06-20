mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Portion Links Up With The Gang On "Ties"

Aron A.
June 20, 2021 12:11
49 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Ties
Portion

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Portion arrives with his latest single, "Ties."


Toronto's Portion is keeping a steady stream of music coming as he gears up for the release of a new project. Fresh off of the release of his single, "99 PRBLMS," he returned with the follow-up, "Ties." The rapper glides over hypnotizing flutes and acoustic guitar scales with pain-riddled melodies reflecting on the environment he and many others in Toronto grew up around.

"It's relatable for a lot of young kids,” Portion said of his new single. “We grew up in a ruthless environment. It's tough to make it out. I try to take my pain and make champagne with a lot of my music and this is another example of that."

Portion is among those ushering in a new era of Toronto rap and we're excited to hear what he has up his sleeves next.

Quotable Lyrics
We trying to empty the mag on an issue
My bitch had a satchel, she gon' need a tissue
This shit get deep, I'm just makin' it simple
I just made like 10 grand off the man in the middle

Portion
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  49
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Portion
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Portion Links Up With The Gang On "Ties"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject