Portion Links Up With The Gang On "Ties"

Toronto's Portion is keeping a steady stream of music coming as he gears up for the release of a new project. Fresh off of the release of his single, "99 PRBLMS," he returned with the follow-up, "Ties." The rapper glides over hypnotizing flutes and acoustic guitar scales with pain-riddled melodies reflecting on the environment he and many others in Toronto grew up around.

"It's relatable for a lot of young kids,” Portion said of his new single. “We grew up in a ruthless environment. It's tough to make it out. I try to take my pain and make champagne with a lot of my music and this is another example of that."

Portion is among those ushering in a new era of Toronto rap and we're excited to hear what he has up his sleeves next.

Quotable Lyrics

We trying to empty the mag on an issue

My bitch had a satchel, she gon' need a tissue

This shit get deep, I'm just makin' it simple

I just made like 10 grand off the man in the middle