A few days ago, Popeyes launched a brand new chicken sandwich that was getting rave reviews across the board. The sandwich was so good that it sparked a nationwide debate on who had a better chicken sandwich -- Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A. Well, numbers don't lie and on those terms, we've found a clear cut winner of the debate.

A few Popeyes locations across America are running out of chicken sandwiches following the national debate over who has a better chicken sandwich. All across Twitter, people have reported that their local Popeyes have run out of chicken sandwiches. This is likely due to the strength of the grassroots social media campaign behind it. It was initially people in the West Coast who said that their locations were sold out before Business Insider confirmed that two locations were sold out in Manhattan as well. Apparently, the demand has been so high that people have been ordering numerous sandwiches and it seems like the chicken restaurant wasn't well prepared for this kind of demand.

"Many of our restaurants have seen a high demand for the sandwich, with guests excited to give it a try," a rep for Popeyes said. "A few restaurants have temporarily sold out of the sandwich, and we are working to make sure they receive more as soon as possible."

Looks like Popeyes chicken sandwich is the newly crowned GOAT.

