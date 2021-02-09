mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Isn't Taking Any Ls On "Win"

Aron A.
February 08, 2021 20:48
Win
Popcaan heats things up with an uplifting new single.


2020 was a massive year for Popcaan who is taking dancehall to new heights. His roots remain in Jamaica but in recent years, specifically, he's taken his star power across the globe. Sure, this can be partially due to his alignment to the OVO camp. However, he's remained a fixture in the dancehall community even before the Canadian rapper expressed his appreciation for Popcaan's music.

Even as he rides high off of the release of 2020's Fixtape as well as its follow up, Link Up w/ Preme, Popcaan continued to keep the streets flooded with new music on a regular basis. This weekend, he slid through with an uplifting reggae anthem titled, "Win." Check that out below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Popcaan.

Quotable Lyrics
Thirty-four inch rims, yeah
Know seh wi haffi win
Yacht ah sail pon di sea

