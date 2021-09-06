mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Delivers A Vibe For The Long Weekend With "Live Some Life"

Aron A.
September 06, 2021 14:11
Via YouTube

Live Some Life
Popcaan

Popcaan drops off a new single.


We're officially on the last weekend of the summer -- an extended one, at that. Unfortunately, the summer festivities will be coming to a close as cold weather nears and the anticipation for fall holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend grows.

Just before the summer closes out, Popcaan emerged with a brand new single to hold down the long weekend titled, "Live Some Life." The dancehall star tackles smooth but upbeat production with celebratory lyrics as he reflects on reaping the benefits of his hard work. 

While Popcaan's dropped plenty of new music this year, 2020 was a highly productive year for him. He dropped off FIXTAPE just in time for the summer before teaming up with OVO's Preme for their joint project, Link Up

Peep Popcaan's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Rolling like Pablo Escobar
Them never want Poppy reach so far
Big spaceship, a no Grand Vitara
I'm not playing like guitar

