Popcaan Delivers A Vibe For The Long Weekend With "Live Some Life"

We're officially on the last weekend of the summer -- an extended one, at that. Unfortunately, the summer festivities will be coming to a close as cold weather nears and the anticipation for fall holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend grows.

Just before the summer closes out, Popcaan emerged with a brand new single to hold down the long weekend titled, "Live Some Life." The dancehall star tackles smooth but upbeat production with celebratory lyrics as he reflects on reaping the benefits of his hard work.

While Popcaan's dropped plenty of new music this year, 2020 was a highly productive year for him. He dropped off FIXTAPE just in time for the summer before teaming up with OVO's Preme for their joint project, Link Up.

Peep Popcaan's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rolling like Pablo Escobar

Them never want Poppy reach so far

Big spaceship, a no Grand Vitara

I'm not playing like guitar

