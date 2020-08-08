mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan & Drake Team Up On "All I Need"

Aron A.
August 08, 2020 09:33
Via TIDAL
After Drake teased "ALL I NEED" on a live stream, Popcaan delivers the highly anticipated collaboration on his new project, "FIXTAPE."


The OVO x Unruly venture is proving to be rather fruitful, despite initial concerns. Drake and Popcaan have shown each other nothing but love over the years which ultimately resulted in the Unruly Boss' signing to the OVO label. Just ahead of the Chrismas holidays, Popcaan's OVO debut Vanquish arrived in all its glory. With no Drake feature in sight, fans ultimately wondered when we'd get them on wax together again.

Popcaan and Drake made up for it with two new songs on the Jamaican singer's latest offering, FIXTAPE. The pair team up on "All I Need" which initially was teased during a live stream. The R&B-infused track continues to find Popcaan pushing boundaries as he and Drake express their gratitude for the simple things in life -- weed & women.

Check out "All I Need" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Put down the iPhone, stop text
Badmon ting, Canadian flex
Gyal, mi don't care 'bout your ex
Mi only want weed and sex

