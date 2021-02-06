Pooh Shiesty Enlists BIG30 & Veeze On "Making A Mess"

Gucci Mane's found the latest star to hold down the 1017 empire: Pooh Shiesty. The breakout star from Gucci Mane's label has been rattling the streets over the past few years but it wasn't until recent months that he's begun to receive his rightful credit. "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk was the massive breakout hit that helped make his name appear as frequently in your playlist as your Spotify algorithms allow.

Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty's debut project under the label, arrived this week stacked with appearances from Gucci, 21 Savage, and Foogiano, among others. The rapper teams up with BIG30 and Veeze for their collaborative effort, "Making A Mess." Going back-to-back, the three rappers deliver high energy on their new collaboration as they weave through the exhilarating production.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

375 breed monsters, but we don't come from under the bed

Drop the load, n**gas know where we at

Better know shorty shoot shot, all net

These blue hundreds will open her legs

She love when I spray it, it's makin' her wet, blrrrd, blrrrd

