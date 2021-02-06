mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pooh Shiesty Enlists BIG30 & Veeze On "Making A Mess"

Aron A.
February 06, 2021 09:53
Making A Mess
Pooh Shiesty Feat. BIG30 & Veeze

Pooh Shiesty enlists BIG30 & Veeze for a banger off of "Shiesty Season."


Gucci Mane's found the latest star to hold down the 1017 empire: Pooh Shiesty. The breakout star from Gucci Mane's label has been rattling the streets over the past few years but it wasn't until recent months that he's begun to receive his rightful credit. "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk was the massive breakout hit that helped make his name appear as frequently in your playlist as your Spotify algorithms allow. 

Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty's debut project under the label, arrived this week stacked with appearances from Gucci, 21 Savage, and Foogiano, among others. The rapper teams up with BIG30 and Veeze for their collaborative effort, "Making A Mess." Going back-to-back, the three rappers deliver high energy on their new collaboration as they weave through the exhilarating production.

Quotable Lyrics
375 breed monsters, but we don't come from under the bed 
Drop the load, n**gas know where we at 
Better know shorty shoot shot, all net
These blue hundreds will open her legs
She love when I spray it, it's makin' her wet, blrrrd, blrrrd

