Adidas Originals reportedly has a Pokemon sneaker collection in the works, which will include a "Pikachu" edition of the Adidas Advantage. The exclusive collab is built on a smooth white leather upper with perforated three stripes detailing on the medial and lateral sides.

The Pokemon x Adidas Advantage is highlighted by an 8-bit Pikachu graphic near the heel and a decorative inner lining featuring other Pokemon characters. Release details for the upcoming pack have not been announced, but the belief is that all of the collaborative kicks will be available sooner rather than later.

It also remains to be seen how many other sneakers will be included, but one would assume there will be designs inspired by other popular characters such as Charizard, Squirtle and Bulbasaur. Continue scrolling for official photos of the Pikachu Adidas Advantage and stay tuned for the release announcement.

