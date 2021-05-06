Having a political opinion in 2021 is kind of like wearing a mask — everyone has one at this point, yet nobody quite likes them and we all would rather some people just stay home with theirs. However, there's no escaping political opinions in the form of tweets, which rapper Plies gave a shot at recently. However, you might just agree with his take on who should be the next leader of the free world.



Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"The Next President In America Should Be A Female!!!!!!," Plies wrote with an ample amount of exclamation points to follow suit. The reactions from his just over 971,000 followers were mainly those agreeing, with the original tweet garnering over 1,000 likes since he posted it yesterday morning (May 5). He added a few more political hot takes while he was on a roll, also adding in a follow-up tweet, "That’s The Problem With America To Many People Scared Of Change!!!!" He got even more verbal on the subject with a detailed message, writing, "As A Politician U Have To Swear To Protect & Uphold The Constitution. But As A Person Of Color How Do U Swear To Protect & Uphold Something That U Know Was Written @ A Time That Wasn’t Fair To People Of Color? This Is A Question I Always Wanted Answered. Can Someone Give Clarity?"

Many followers felt his opinion wholeheartedly, with one user co-signing ("I agree. #womenslivesmatter"), another trying to see why Biden is being rushed out so quickly ("He just got in office hold up cuhh") and another who got a handful of favorites by giving a more thought-focus response by writing, "The next president of America should be chosen based on policy not symbolism!"

