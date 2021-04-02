Playboi Carti Raises Hell At A Grocery Store In Visual For "Sky"

One of "Whole Lotta Red's" best tracks now has a music video.

Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red contained plenty of controversies upon its release as numerous fans were disappointed upon the first listen. After giving the tape multiple tries, fans began to see the artistry behind it as Carti delivered his version of a punk trap album. The elements came together wonderfully and since the release, he has been teasing a deluxe album. Prior to giving us this, he has no just released the music video for "Sky" which just so happens to be one of the more popular tracks on the album.

With this new music video, Carti has the whole thing filmed with a green filter. From there, he and his friends can be seen raising hell in a grocery store, where they all proceed to trash the place and do whatever they feel like. It's a video that completely embraces the punk aesthetic and there is no denying that this is a style that suits Carti perfectly.

