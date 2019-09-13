Today's a pretty historical day in the world of hip-hop. This year, it marks the 25th anniversary since the release of The Notorious B.I.G's debut album, Ready To Die. But September 13th, 1996, specifically, was a huge day in hip-hop. That day marked the day Tupac was shot and killed in Las Vegas. It's a day where the hip-hop community collectively remembers Tupac Shakur and the impact he made on the world.

However, fans of Playboi Carti recognize the day for something else. You see, September 13th, 1996 marks the day that Playboi Carti was born. Although many of us would agree it's simply a coincidence, there are a few people on Twitter who've put their tin-foil hats on, theorizing on what this could mean. Some have acknowledged the reality that this is solely by chance while others have suggested there's a deeper meaning to it.

"playboi carti being born on the same day that tupac died really does solidify that he’s the second coming of tupac," one person on Twitter wrote. The world is a crazy place but one can only hope that people are joking about this. Admittedly, Twitter has been quite entertaining because of these theories.

A few other people have been tagging Playboi Carti in their birthday tweets while referring to him as Tupac.

