The NBA's reigning sneaker king, Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker, recently linked up with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club's New York City location for an all-new episode of Sneaker Shopping.

During his latest visit to Flight Club, Tucker shed some light on the exclusive "Cheetah" Nike Air Yeezy IIs that he recently laced up, explaining how his longtime friend put him on to the super exclusive sneakers. Additionally, Tucker says that same friend has a line on the "Grammy" Nike Air Yeezy 1s, and there's a chance we'll see them in a game this season.

The "Cheetah" Nike Air Yeezy II was allegedly given to Kobe Bryant in 2012, which makes sense considering the "Cheetah" colorway is inspired by the Nike Kobe 7 of the same name. Rumors maintain that the sneakers were gifted to Kobe for the NBA All Star festivities that year, although he ended up wearing the "Galaxy" Kobe 7.

In addition to his ultra rare Yeezys, Tucker also discussed his sneaker free agency, his top five everyday wear sneakers and much more. Check out the full episode below.