Pi'erre Bourne Brings The Bounce On "Groceries"

Pi'erre Bourne has come out here once again, this time to herald the upcoming release of his new album The Life Of Pi'erre 5 with the new single "Groceries." Off the bat, his fingerprints are all over the instrumental, a strangely vibey banger that can only be described as whimsical. It's been the backdrop for many an artist in the past, but today, it's all reserved for Pi'erre himself.

"Who you know get the bag like P, get the cash like P, get the fans like me?" he asks, his voice dipped in autotune. "Like Soulja Boy got stacks on deck / she too young, I won't pass her the tec / new bitch let a n***a smash like Melee / her old n***a a square, Wayne Brady." While some might feel the Wayne Brady slander is unforgivable, it's clear that Pi'erre is hardly concerned. In fact, he continues to unveil chapters of his life story however he sees fit, knowing that he's done more than enough to secure the loyalty of his die-hard fanbase.

Should you count yourself among that particular group, look for The Life Of Pi'erre 5 to land in the near future. For now, enjoy this latest serving of "Groceries."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Like Soulja Boy got stacks on deck

She too young, I won't pass her the tec

New bitch let a n***a smash like Melee

Her old n***a a square, Wayne Brady