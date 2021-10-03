Philthy Rich Unveils New Project "Solidified"

Philthy Rich has maintained a strong grip on the West Coast. This year, he came through with the release of his latest project, Money Motivated in collaboration with Toodah Band$. Now, he's returning with a brand new solo project titled, Solidified. It's an apt title that declares his status in the game and the contributions he's made in the West Coast over the years.

Philthy's latest project is 10 songs in total with a run-time of a little over 33 minutes. He does bring on a few collaborators to bring the project to life. Icewear Vezzo and Fmb Dz assist on the remix to "Get Paper." Peezy, Reese Youngn, and Skeechy Meechy come through for the posse cut, "New Estate." Other features on the album include Tripstar, Murdock, Visa, and more.

Check the project below.