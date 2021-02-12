Phife Dawg's Posthumous Single "Nutshell 2" Arrives Ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman

Next month marks five years since the passing of A Tribe Called Quest icon Phife Dawg, and as Hip Hop continues to celebrate his legacy, it's also gearing up for a new project. It was recently announced that Phife's posthumous album Forever is on its way, and to solidify the project's arrival, we've received the lead single "Nutshell 2" featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman. These three are arguably a few of the greatest rappers to pick up a microphone and "Nutshell 2" is the perfect postscript for the late rapper's 2016 release, "Nutshell."

âWe are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malikâs posthumous album release,â Phife Dawgâs family previously shared. âWe give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.â

Stream "Nutshell 2" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Invulnerable, inviting, invincible

Inventive one, which leaves most inviable

Get involved, invest in these youths kid

Invigorate, induce that old realness

Insecure, nah, more like inhumane, it's not a game

Shut your mouth, use your inner voice, stay in your lane