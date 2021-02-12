mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phife Dawg's Posthumous Single "Nutshell 2" Arrives Ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman

Erika Marie
February 12, 2021 00:27
305 Views
30
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Nutshell 2
Phife Dawg Feat. Busta Rhymes & Redman

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is the lead single from the late rapper's forthcoming album, "Forever."


Next month marks five years since the passing of A Tribe Called Quest icon Phife Dawg, and as Hip Hop continues to celebrate his legacy, it's also gearing up for a new project. It was recently announced that Phife's posthumous album Forever is on its way, and to solidify the project's arrival, we've received the lead single "Nutshell 2" featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman. These three are arguably a few of the greatest rappers to pick up a microphone and "Nutshell 2" is the perfect postscript for the late rapper's 2016 release, "Nutshell."

âWe are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malikâs posthumous album release,â Phife Dawgâs family previously shared. âWe give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.â

Stream "Nutshell 2" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Invulnerable, inviting, invincible
Inventive one, which leaves most inviable
Get involved, invest in these youths kid
Invigorate, induce that old realness
Insecure, nah, more like inhumane, it's not a game
Shut your mouth, use your inner voice, stay in your lane

Phife Dawg Busta Rhymes Redman Forever - Phife Dawg
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Phife Dawg's Posthumous Single "Nutshell 2" Arrives Ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject