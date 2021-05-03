Phife Dawg's Posthumous Collab With Illa J "French Kiss Deux" Drops

RIP Phife Dawg! The late member of A Tribe Called Quest passed away over five years ago but his music and his legacy carry on with the evolution of hip-hop. Last month, his estate began the roll out for his forthcoming posthumous album, Forever with the single, "Nutshell 2" ft Redman and Busta Rhymes. Today, the second single of the project was released. "French Kiss Deux" ft. Illa J arrived earlier today, boasting production from Potatohead People. The song is an homage to Montreal, a city that Phife Dawg grown to love during his visits to Canada.

"It was such an honor to work on this track with Phife,” Illa J told HipHopDX. “It’s bittersweet. I really wish he was here to celebrate the release of this song. But I know he’s here in spirit, and I’ll never forget him spittin’ his verse over the phone to me. That will always will be a special moment.”

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

True looking like ow, body's like blaow

Even her chubby pal had a face like wow

Leaving the world film feast

Looking so correct, yeah

Finest thing walking through Montreal Quebec



