Pharrell Williams is one of the most brilliant minds in the world when it comes to music production, and over the past few years, he has been focusing his sights on the world of fashion. Thanks to his deal with Adidas, Pharrell has provided fans with plenty of dope footwear options, including the Adidas NMD Human Race, which was a huge hit as soon as it made its way to the market. New colorways of this sneaker continue to drop and now, Adidas is about to bless us with three new offerings.

These three new colorways include "Dash Green," "Sesame," and "White." All three of these models are detailed in the photos below, and as you can tell, they carry forth that great NMD Hu aesthetic, except the primeknit upper is swapped out with mesh material. The release of these is particularly unique as it's being reported that the "Dash Green" model is coming out globally in limited quantities. Meanwhile, the "Sesame" version will be exclusive to North America, all while the "White" model is for Asia-Pacific, only.

These offerings will be dropping on Sunday, October 25th through different channels. The "Sesame" pair will be available through the CONFIRMED App, all while the "Dash Green" version drops on Adidas.com/Pharrell. Let us know which of these colorways you like the best, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas (Dash Green)

Image via Adidas (Sesame)

Image via Adidas (White)